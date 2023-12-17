Metro
Fire guts Maryland substation
A Transmission Company of Nigeria power substation in Maryland, Lagos State, was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday night.
The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said in a late-night announcement that the fire had been extinguished.
No lives were lost in the fire event, according to a statement made by Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.
READ ALSO:Fire razes three shops, others in Jigawa
The statement read, “The fire that erupted at the Transmission Company of Nigeria power sub-station at Maryland Junction, Maryland, at about 20:06 hours has been put out by the gallantry crew of the Ilupeju Fire Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.
“No casualties were recorded as an investigation into the cause of the fire and the enumeration of valuables affected is ongoing.”
