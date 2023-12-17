Fire guts Maryland substation

A Transmission Company of Nigeria power substation in Maryland, Lagos State, was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday night.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said in a late-night announcement that the fire had been extinguished.

No lives were lost in the fire event, according to a statement made by Margaret Adeseye, Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

READ ALSO:Fire razes three shops, others in Jigawa

The statement read, “The fire that erupted at the Transmission Company of Nigeria power sub-station at Maryland Junction, Maryland, at about 20:06 hours has been put out by the gallantry crew of the Ilupeju Fire Crew of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“No casualties were recorded as an investigation into the cause of the fire and the enumeration of valuables affected is ongoing.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now