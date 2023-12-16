Troops kill mastermind of Zamfara students’ abduction, Ali Kachala

The notorious bandit behind the abduction of students of the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, Ali Kachala Kawaje, has been killed by troops of the Nigerian Army in an air strike in Niger State.

Director of Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), Edward Buba, who confirmed the killing of the bandit kingpin who was on the wanted list of security forces, said Kachala was killed alongside 39 other terrorists, including one Machika, a terrorist bomb expert.

“During the week in focus, air assets conducted aggressive air flights on confirmed locations active with the movement of terrorist commanders and their foot soldiers,” Buba said in a press statement to update on the activities of the forces.

“Strikes carried out resulted in over 38 terrorist commanders and their foot soldiers, while 159 of them were arrested.

“Recently, the military conducted two major air strikes on the terrorist enclave. One of the strikes, on December 6, neutralized several top terrorist commanders. Namely, one Machika, a top terrorist bomb expert and younger brother of a notorious terrorist, Dogo Gide.

“Other prominent terrorist leaders neutralised include Haro and Dan Muhammadu, both of whom are specialists in kidnapping and assault operations, respectively.

“A renowned terrorist leader responsible for the abduction of the students of Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State, Ali Alhaji Alheri, popularly called Kachalla Ali Kawaje, was neutralised in Munya LGA of Niger state along with many of his foot soldiers. The military is fast closing in on others, and they will equally suffer the same fate.

“The armed forces are hunting down prominent terrorist leadership and engaging them wherever they are hiding,” the statement said.

