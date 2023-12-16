EFCC arraigns energy commission’s director over alleged N3.8m fraud

The Abuja Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned an acting director at the Renewable Energy Department, Energy Commission of Nigeria, Alhassan Musa before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory presided over by Justice A.Y Shafa, for allegedly defrauding one Musa Baba of the sum of N3,800,000 in a failed contract award.

This was disclosed by the anti-graft agency on its X handle on Friday.

He was arraigned on December 13, 2023, on three-counts bordering on obtaining money by pretense.

Count one reads: “That you, Alhassan Musa, on or about the 21st January 2019 at Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court by pretenses and with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of Three Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N3,800,000.00) for yourself from one Alhaji Musa Baba as the fee for the award of a contract for the rehabilitation of Jatropha Farm Karshi for Bio-Diesel Production by the Energy Commission of Nigeria and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 1 (1)(a) of the Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

Count two reads: ‘That you, Alhassan Musa, on or about the 21st January 2019 did make a false contract award on Energy Commission of Nigeria letterhead with intent to cause one Alhaji Musa Baba to part with the sum of Three Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (N3,800,000.00) only and thereby committed an offense contrary to Section 363 of the Penal Code Act, Laws of the Federation (Abuja) 1990 and punishable under Section 364 of the same Act.”

He pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read to him, prompting the prosecution to seek a trial date.

The EFCC, in the statement on its X handle on Friday, said Justice Shafa granted the defendant bail in the sum of N1,000,000, with one surety in like sum.

The judge also ordered that the suspect be remanded in Kuje Correctional Service till February 22, 2024, pending the fulfillment of his bail condition.

“Musa, an Acting Director with the Renewable Energy Department of the Energy Commission of Nigeria was arrested by the EFCC through a petition for allegedly collecting the sum of N3,800,000 from the petitioner, sometime on January 21, 2019, with a promise of offering him a contract for the rehabilitation of Jatropha Farms Karshi for BioDiesel production, which he since did not fulfill,” the EFCC said.

