Metro
NDLEA arrests suspected killer of operative in Sokoto
The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested the alleged mastermind in the killing of its operative in Sokoto State.
The NDLEA Commander in the state, Muhammad Iro, who disclosed to journalists on Friday in Sokoto, said the operatives also arrested 59 suspected drug traffickers in the state.
He said the suspected killer was earlier arrested in January at Bagarawa village in Bodinga local government area of the state.
Iro said: “In the process, the suspect alerted villagers who assisted him to escape arrest, leading to an attack on our personnel and the brutal killing of one of them.”
The commander decried the lack of community support for the agency and stressed the need for the public to be aware of its responsibilities.
He added: “A drug dealer who is destroying your children’s future, and instead of assisting us in effecting his arrest, you came out to attack us.
“However, after forcibly releasing him, you go ahead to kill one of our officers.”
He said the suspect would face the full force of the law and that investigations would be conducted to identify his accomplices.
“We are committed to ensuring that the suspect faces the full force of the law, including those responsible for the brutal killing of our officer,” he concluded.
