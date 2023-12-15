Demolitions: Lagos govt dialogue with property owners over masterplan

The Lagos State Government, on Thursday, announced that it was “yielding” to the “plea” of property owners who own properties on drainage setbacks in specific parts of the state to investigate the possibility of having a conversation in order to stop additional demolitions.

Tokunbo Wahab, the state’s commissioner for the environment and water resources, declared in a statement that the administration would “reclaim the drainage right of way in a humane manner.”

Wahab reaffirmed the government’s resolve to reclaim and re-establish drainage setbacks, which had either been completely blocked or turned into access roads by some residents.

He made this claim while speaking with some residents and property owners about drainage setbacks on the Lekki County corridor, Ikota GRA, Megamunds Estate, Ajiran, Agungi, Orchid, Oral II, and their environs at a meeting in Alausa.

Read Also: Rivers political crisis deepens as Assembly factions hold parallel sittings, six commissioners resign

He said the government was “yielding to their plea to be given time to come up with workable options that will reestablish the setbacks without demolitions.”

“The state government would be humane in its approach to reclaim the drainage right of way and we will give property owners and residents the opportunity to proffer a solution to the reclaiming of the setback till a particular date in order to reduce the number of structures that would be affected,” Wahab added.

He explained to the representatives of Megamunds Estate that System 44A which cuts across Ikota GRA and Megamunds is a 19.5-metre (width) channel but had been blocked by Ikota GRA and Lekki County property owners and residents.

He added that the government would re-establish the 31-metre drainage alignment and the six-metre setback on both sides would be recovered to find a realistic solution to the flooding in the areas.

Wahab further stated that all property owners whose fences fell within the drainage setback would be served mandatory contravention notices as the law demands while enforcement would be the last option.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now