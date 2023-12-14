Police launch manhunt for suspects behind Ekiti bank robbery

The Ekiti State Police Command has launched a manhunt for suspects behind a deadly robbery operation at two banks in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday where about three people were reportedly killed.

The State Police Commissioner, Ogundare Dare, who made the disclosure in a press release via the Command’s X account, vowed that operatives would leave no stone unturned to apprehend the perpetrators.

“While commiserating with the family members of those who were fatally affected and wishing those currently receiving treatment in the hospital a quick recovery,” the statement said.

“The Commissioner calls for calm and implores everyone to go about their lawful businesses as the command will not rest until the hoodlums are made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Meanwhile, the Command’s tactical squads as well as the military who were deployed to the scene immediately information was received, engaged the hoodlums who abandoned the three vehicles and two motorcycles they used for the operation and escaped into the bush.

“The vehicles and motorcycles were recovered to the station. The Commissioner enjoins anyone with useful information concerning the identities and/or whereabouts of armed hoodlums to contact following GSM numbers: 08062335577, 07031620186, 08033470524, 07032152150, 09064050086.”

According to reports, dare-devil armed robbers numbering over 20, staged audacious attacks on two new-generation banks in Ikere-Ekiti on Wednesday afternoon using dynamite to blow the doors of the banks and escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

In the attacks, three people were feared dead while an unspecified number of others sustained several degrees of injuries.

