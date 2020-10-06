Police declares Ekiti bank robbery mastermind wanted

The Ekiti State Police Command has declared one Omotoyinbo Samuel wanted in connection with the Friday robbery attack on a commercial bank in Iyin-Ekiti, Irepodun/Ifelodun local government area of the state.

The command in a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Mr. Sunday Abutu, said Samuel was suspected to have led the robbery attack on the Iyin-Ekiti branch of the Wema Bank.

He said investigations had revealed how the suspect actively participated in the robbery as mastermind and other robberies, kidnapping, and murder incidents in Ekiti and Ondo States.

The statement read: “His real name is Omotoyinbo Samuel, but popularly called ELEVEN in Ekiti State and BADO in Ondo State.

“He is an indigene of Iyin-Ekiti, Ekiti State where the recent bank robbery incident took place.

“The Command implored any person with useful information that could lead to his arrest to please contact the nearest police station or the SARS Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086.”

