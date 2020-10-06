Police arrests suspected human trafficker, rescues six victims in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a suspected human trafficker in the state.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Rahman Nansel, who disclosed this in a statement in Lafia, said six victims were also rescued by the police during an operation.

He added that the victims – four females and two males were being transported to Lagos on the pretext of getting jobs for them, but without the consent of their parents.

According to Nansel, the suspect was intercepted by the police in Nasarawa-Eggon local government area of the state on September 29.

The spokesman said: “Upon interrogation, it was discovered that Rita Oti of Ebonyi State, on the pretext of giving the victims job, criminally lured four females by name: Blessing Williams, Mercy Agidi, Jennifer Shummaver, Catherine Moses and two males: Moses Zam, and Benjamin Amni all of North bank, Benue State.

“Without the consent of their parents, she was conveying them to Alagbado area of Lagos State, before she was arrested at Nasarawa-Eggon LGA.

“Upon further investigation of the address given by the suspect as their destination in Lagos, the police discovered that it was a business premises that had been abandoned for years.

“The Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for exhaustive investigation and unite the victims with their families.

“He appealed to residents of the state to be wary of criminals who disguise as destiny helpers, in order to perpetrate their evil agenda.”

