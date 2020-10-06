Sowore’s party denies endorsing PDP candidate for Ondo election

Ahead of next Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, the African Action Congress (AAC) has dismissed reports that it has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Eyitayo Jegede.

At least 11 political parties had on Monday declared their support for Jegede, who was the state’s former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

However, in a statement issued on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, the AAC National Chairman, Omoyele Sowore, faulted the reported endorsement and described it as “unholy.”

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a false publication across the media about 11 political parties endorsing @OfficialPDPNig candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, in the forthcoming Ondo gubernatorial election in which our dear party @aacParty was also falsely reported to be part of the unholy endorsement.

“We want to make it categorically clear and loud that as a revolutionary party, we are not and will never be part of an alliance or endorsement which only objective and goal is to continue to weaponise poverty and keep Nigerians in 21st-century slavery.

“We distanced ourselves completely from this unholy alliance and also want to use this opportunity to appeal to all members and supporters of our dear party including the general public to disregard the information being peddled around the media space. The @aacparty is a party of oppressed Nigerians (poor and working people) and will continue to fight and stand with the masses.”

