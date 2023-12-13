Firefighter dies as inferno razes 40 shops in Enugu

Fire on Wednesday morning razed several shops at the Auto Parts Market in Coal-Camp, Enugu State.

The Director of the Enugu State Fire Service, Mr. Okwudiri Ohaa, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the service personnel brought the fire which started at 3.00 a.m. under control.

He also confirmed the death of one of the agency’s staff in the incident.

Ohaa described the deceased as a dedicated and courageous firefighter whose death was a huge loss to the service and the state.

He said: “We are in pain, in sorrow and grief after our efforts to resuscitate the officer by rushing him to the hospital and medical experts attending to him failed.”

The President of the Auto Spare Parts Market Association, Coal Camp, Enugu, Mike Nome, said goods worth millions of naira were lost to the fire that razed over 40 shops.

He said the cause of the fire had not been immediately ascertained.

None said: “They were still struggling with the shop’s burglar-proof when the fire spread to the adjoining fast food shop and a gas cylinder exploded, making things more difficult.

“We invited the fire service and they responded to our call. Unfortunately, one of the firefighters collapsed owing to the thick smoke from the fire.

“When his colleagues noticed it, they raised the alarm. We rushed him to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, Parklane, Enugu but he didn’t make it. It is quite a sad development.

“The fire affected over 40 shops and destroyed goods worth hundreds of millions.

“We are appealing to the government and good-spirited individuals to come to our rescue.”

