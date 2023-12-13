Adamawa health worker reportedly commits suicide after boyfriend’s death

A female health worker in Adamawa State, identified as Florence Vandi, has reportedly committed suicide, while protesting the death of her boyfriend.

Vandi was attached to Primary Health Care Centre in Girei Local Government Area (LGA), of the state.

She was an indigene of Michika LGA who resides at Viniklang Area of the state.

She allegedly took her life by consuming a local substance suspected to be a toxic insecticide.

According to a statement by the PPRO Adamawa State Police Command, SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje, the 22-year-old killed herself on December 12, 2023.

Nguroje said: “The deceased took the unfortunate decision few hours after the death of her boyfriend, Nuhu Boniface, who died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

“Investigation further revealed that until her death, Florence was a health worker attached to Girei Primary Health Care Centre.”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, advised the public to avoid taking laws into their hands, and report any suspicious movement around their neighbourhood to the Police.

He also expressed sadness over the death of Vandi.

