Corps member constructs, donates N3.5m classrooms to Bauchi community school (Photos)

For the residents of Gudun, a suburbs of Bauchi metropolis within the Industrial Area, Tuesday, 13th December, 2023 will remain a memorable day as a Corps Member, Rahila Garba brought joy and happiness to them and their children.

The Corps member with batch number BA/23A/1101 embarked on the construction of a block of Two classrooms in the only Primary school in the community at the cost of N3.5 million

The structure was jointly commissioned by the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Rifkatu Yakubu who was assisted by the Caretaker Chairperson of Bauchi LGA, Zainab Baban Takko.

Yakubu explained that the Corps member, Miss Rahila Garba, was able to facilitate the construction of the building by Habib Nigeria Construction Company as her Community Service Development project.

She then praised Rahila for her resilience and determination to carry out the school building project despite challenges of rasing funds to executive it.

The NYSC Coordinator who commended Habib Engineering Nigeria limited for supporting the Corps member to carry out the community development project, said that it was the core mandate of the Scheme.

She therefore appealed to government at all levels, well-meaning Nigerians, corporate organizations in the country to always support Corps members to carry out community development projects in communities in the country.

The NYSC Coordinator also said that Rahila Garba’s project would bring succor to the pupils of Gudun Hausawa community who hitherto had been studying in difficult conditions under trees and being exposed to snakes and other dangerous animals.

She explained that the block of classrooms built by the Corps member was the first of its kind she had commissioned since assuming office as the NYSC Coordinator in the state about a year ago.

She assured that the project would definitely be forwarded to the National headquarters of NYSC to compete for the Presidential Award with other states across the country.

READ ALSO:Police in Bauchi kill one suspected kidnapper, rescue 3 victims

The leader of the Gudum Hausawa community, Umar Tukur appreciated the Corps member for the gesture saying it would benefit the entire community for generations to come.

Umar Tukur also expressed gratitude to all those who supported the project and appealed to Bauchi Local Government Council to construct the road and a bridge in the community saying school children found it difficult to cross to school during raining season.

In her remarks, the Chairperson of Bauchi Local Government, Hajia Zinab Babantakko, commended Rahila Garba for facilitating the building of the classrooms in the school, assuring that the administration has to renovate all abandoned school buildings across the state.

Babatakko announced that the second block of class room in the school which is in a dilapidated state would be renovated in weeks to come, and equipped with learning and toilet facilities.

In her remarks of appreciation, Rahila Garba thanked the NYSC Directorate for granting her the approval to carry out the project and Habibu Engineering Nigeria Limited for financing it, the Office of the Head of Civil Service for granting her the permission, fellow Corps members that supported and encouraged her when the idea was first conceived and the management of the Primary school.

According to her, “At the time I was posted here for my primary assignment, I discovered that the school lacked classrooms and the learning environment was not conducive for the pupils and the management of the school, and structures were dilapidated and needed urgent renovation as most students received their lectures under the trees.”

She also said that, “It was this horrible experience that gave birth to the idea for the construction of additional classrooms. Though at first, it was not an easy one to bring this idea to life considering my financial capability, but because I was determine and so passionate to see that this project is put to life.”

According to her, “I decided to make some consultations of what it would cost for the construction of the entire project and I began to shuttle here and there seeking for approval and doing some paper works and I finally got the approval, of the Habibu Engineering Nigeria Limited for sponsorship.”

Rahila Garba concluded saying,”I am proudly saying that this project today is completed and officially commissioned to commence class activities here.”

By Yemi Kanji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now