14-yr-old Russian girl kills classmate, commits suicide

A 14-year-old girl shot a classmate dead and injured five people before killing herself at a secondary school in the Russian city of Bryansk near the Ukraine border on Thursday.

“A 14-year-old girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school, which she used to shoot her classmates,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.

“As a result, two people died — one of them the shooter — and there are five wounded,” it added.

The victim was another girl in the shooter’s class. Authorities did not identify the attacker and Russian media named her only as “Alina.”

Read Also: PDP raises posers, wonders how Kaduna community was bombed twice

Footage filmed by pupils and shared by Russian state TV showed panicked children screaming and the sounds of a loud explosion.

Another showed students barricading themselves inside a classroom.

The state-run TASS news agency reported that law enforcement believed there was a conflict between the shooter and the victim. It also reported that the girl had used a hunting rifle owned by her father.

The shooting took place in Bryansk’s Gymnasium Number Five, a secondary school in the city’s suburbs.

News agencies reported that the girl’s father had been taken in for questioning and that the family’s apartment was searched.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now