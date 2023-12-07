International
14-yr-old Russian girl kills classmate, commits suicide
A 14-year-old girl shot a classmate dead and injured five people before killing herself at a secondary school in the Russian city of Bryansk near the Ukraine border on Thursday.
“A 14-year-old girl brought a pump-action shotgun to school, which she used to shoot her classmates,” Russia’s Investigative Committee said in a statement.
“As a result, two people died — one of them the shooter — and there are five wounded,” it added.
The victim was another girl in the shooter’s class. Authorities did not identify the attacker and Russian media named her only as “Alina.”
Footage filmed by pupils and shared by Russian state TV showed panicked children screaming and the sounds of a loud explosion.
Another showed students barricading themselves inside a classroom.
The state-run TASS news agency reported that law enforcement believed there was a conflict between the shooter and the victim. It also reported that the girl had used a hunting rifle owned by her father.
The shooting took place in Bryansk’s Gymnasium Number Five, a secondary school in the city’s suburbs.
News agencies reported that the girl’s father had been taken in for questioning and that the family’s apartment was searched.
