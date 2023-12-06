Video: North Korean leader ‘in tears’ as he begs women to have more children

North Korea leader, Kim Jong-un, has cried, and begged the nation’s “mothers” to have more children in order to curb the sharp fall in the birth rate in the country.

Jong-un, made the plea to the women assembled in the country’s capital, Pyongyang, for the National Mothers’ Meeting on Sunday.

Using a handkerchief, the dictator was observed wiping his eyes as he begged the women.

Addressing the women as “Dear Mothers” he said: “Preventing a decline in birth rates and good childcare are all of our housekeeping duties we need to handle while working with mothers. READ ALSO: North Korea blames Israel for bloodshed in Gaza Strip “These tasks include bringing up their children so that they will steadfastly carry forward our revolution, eliminating the recently-increasing non-socialist practices, promoting family harmony and social unity, establishing a sound way of cultural and moral life, making the communist virtues and traits of helping and leading one another forward prevail over our society, stopping the declining birth rate, and taking good care of children and educating them effectively. “These belong to our common family affairs, which we need to deal with by joining hands with our mothers.” Meanwhile, the United Nations Population Fund estimates that North Korea’s average fertility rate, or the average number of children born, was 1.8 in 2023. https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/CollinRugg_20231205__1732072056387403883_1_17320718987235942400.mp4

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now