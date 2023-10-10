North Korea blames Israel for bloodshed in Gaza Strip

North Korea, for the first time since the beginning of Israeli-Hamas conflict, has added its voice, blaming Israel for the bloodshed in Gaza Strip, North Korea’s state media reported on Tuesday.

Rodong Sinmun, a ruling Workers’ Party spokesperson, published a brief article on the conflict and casualties, citing foreign media.

“The international community claims that this clash was the result of Israel’s constant criminal acts against the Palestinian people, and that the fundamental way out is to build an independent Palestinian state,” the newspaper said.

Ripples Nigeria reports that the ongoing conflict has killed more than 1,500 people, prompting international declarations of support for Israel and appeals for an end to the fighting and protection of civilians after a devastating weekend attack by Hamas.

Hamas has also threatened to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombs a Palestinian home without warning, amid fears of a ground assault by Israel, which called up an unprecedented 300,000 reservists and imposed a blockade on Gaza.

The North Korean state media also condemned “hostile forces inside and outside Syria” for a recent drone attack that caused many casualties in the country, calling it a terrorist attempt to overthrow the regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

