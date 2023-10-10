Kano govt rewards casual worker for returning missing $16,000 during Hajj

Dayyabu Haladu, a casual worker at the state Pilgrims Welfare Board, has been awarded a permanent and pensionable employment by Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf after she returned $16,000 that went missing during the most recent Hajj operation in Saudi Arabia.

This was revealed in a statement released on Tuesday in Kano by his press secretary, Malam Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Additionally, Governor Yusuf gave him a $1 million gift and a guaranteed spot in the upcoming Hajj.

The Governor thanked him for exhibiting self-satisfaction.

Yusuf also claimed that Dayyabu’s character was admirable and deserving of imitation by everyone.

“As a casual staff whose allowance is nothing to take home about, this gentleman managed to return the lost money.

“It shows how this person has a fear of Allah and he deserved to be celebrated,” he said.

Yusuf called on the people of Kano to maintain the hard-earned reputation of the state by showcasing the good virtues of trustworthiness, self discipline and contentment so that they could live a happy life.

Responding, the beneficiary, revealed that he returned the lost money to the state Pilgrims Welfare Board for the fear of Allah, knowing well that it is not proper to use what does not belong to him in spite of the current economic hardships.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for the gesture, saying that it was the most joyful moment of his life.

