Connive with oil thieves and loss your job, NSCDC warns its operatives

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Rivers State Command, has read the riot act to its operatives, warning that connivance with oil thieves will result in dismissal and prosecution.

This was as the command revealed that it made 194 arrests and secured 14 convictions for various crimes in the last three months.

The state NSCDC Commandant, Basil Igwebueze, said this while addressing officers and men under his command in Port Harcourt on Monday.

Igwebueze, while warning officers serving in the Anti-vandal Unit, Marine Unit, Component Commanders and general duty officers against conniving with those he described as economic saboteurs, listed some of the crimes to include oil bunkering, illegal dredging/mining, advance fee fraud, and sexual and gender-based violence.

He further said the NSCDC under the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, had zero tolerance for any act that would denigrate or degrade the corporate image of the corps across the country.

He said: “Upon my assumption of duty, you were adequately briefed that my deployment to Rivers State is to effectively prosecute the core mandate and nothing else.

“We will not hesitate to show you the way out if you are caught conniving with economic saboteurs who for their selfish reasons have refused to cease fire in their illegal dealings in petroleum products.

“Lately, the authority of the command had received allegations that some security agencies were engaging in the escort of bunkered badges and tankers, collection of tolls, patrol with unmarked vehicles and fibre boats via the waterways.

“Let me sound a note of warning to any personnel with such intentions that, as soon as we receive your report, you will be officially charged and dismissed according to the extant laws guiding the corps.”

Igwebueze emphasised the need to imbibe professionalism, discipline and implicit compliance with the corps’ Standard Operating Procedures and ethical values.

“The NSCDC Rivers State Command has within the three months of my assumption of duty with renewed vigour made 105 arrests, ranging from illegal dealings in petroleum products, criminal conspiracy to aid the operation of illegal oil bunkering activities, illegal mining and dredging, advance fee fraud, sexual and gender-based violence, among others.

“In the various arrests made, the number of suspects is 194; the number of convictions in the court of competent jurisdiction is nine, while the number of convicts is 14 altogether,” he added.

The Commandant, who solicited for more credible and actionable intelligence from the public, said the command under his watch was fully ready to partner with reputable stakeholders and sister security agencies in order to rid the state of the menace of oil theft and its negative effects on the environment

