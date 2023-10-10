9mobile lowest as Nigeria’s mobile internet subscriptions drop to 158m in August

Data from the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has revealed that 9mobile recorded the highest drop, as internet subscriptions in the country fell to 158.48 million in August.

This, according to the NCC, is despite a noticeable rise in Internet usage to 655,879.86 terabytes in the month of August 2023.

In August, 507,621 mobile subscriptions were lost month-on-month, but Internet usage grew by 6.61 per cent to 655,879.86 from 615,207.39 as of July 2023, the Commission said.

According to the NCC report, in the month under review, MTN Nigeria lost 0.063 per cent of its mobile Internet subscriptions to fall to 68.03 million subscriptions. Globacom fell by 0.064 per cent to 43.97 million while Airtel fell by 0.071 per cent to 42.96 million. 9mobile also recorded a decline of 11.63 per cent to 3.51 million.

The NCC data also showed that broadband penetration fell to 45.57 per cent in the month under review. Nigeria’s broadband penetration has recorded setbacks in 2023, despite a national plan to hit 50 per cent before the end of the year.

Broadband refers to high-speed Internet connection, and broadband penetration is measured by the number of broadband subscribers per 100 inhabitants. Increasing Internet penetration is critical to increasing jobs and reducing poverty.

