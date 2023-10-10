Nigerian govt okays compensation for delayed, cancelled airline flights

The Federal Government has approved the payment of compensation by airline operators to passengers for delayed and cancelled flights which are not attributed to natural occurrences.

Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, who disclosed this at a meeting with airline operators in Abuja on Monday, said henceforth, any domestic airline that cancels or delays flights without natural causes, will be compelled to pay compensation to the affected passengers.

“On delayed flights, I want to speak for the ordinary Nigerians who complain every day about delayed, cancelled flights,” Keyamo said.

Read also: Passengers to get refund on delayed, cancelled flights –NCAA

Speaking on complaints lodged by the airline operators, the Minister said:

“I know you have said all your reasons. You have blamed the government and a few things we do. But I also want to say that it is not all the time that it is government.

“At times, you say you were waiting for passengers to finish passing through the screening machine. At times, they have finished passing through screening machines. They are waiting in the lounge for five hours and you cancel you will pay compensation.

“So, you see, after some time, we will start implementing the provisions of the NCAA Act. You know, Nigerians don’t know there is compensation for delay. If it is an act of God, you cannot pay.

“But if it is human fault, the NCAA Act says you will pay. So, for all airline operators, while I have praised and supported you, I will also support Nigerians. You will pay them. After some time, I will put my feet on the ground. Pay them when you delay, cancel their flight.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now