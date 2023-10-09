‘I’m still around and well,’ Gowon dismisses rumour of his death

The former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has dismissed rumours of his death.

A rumour on the elder statesman’s death emerged on Monday evening.

The former Nigerian leader dismissed the rumour in a terse statement issued on Monday night by his personal aide, Adeleye Ajayi.

The statement read: He is still around and well.

“General Gowon is not in a hurry to go anywhere.”

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in Delta State, Kenneth Gbagi, also dismissed the rumour of Gowon’s death.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Orusi Kenneth, the former minister of state for education, described the rumour as the handiwork of mischief makers.

He added that Gowon is alive and currently in London.

“I, Gbagi, just spoke with him. I hereby refute the rumour of the death of my friend, Gen. Gowon.

“He has communicated to Nigerians that he is still much around, hale and hearty. Gowon is alive,” the SDP candidate stated.

The Plateau State-born former military officer ruled Nigeria from July 29, 1966, to July 29, 1975, when his government was overthrown by the late Gen. Murtala Mohammed-led gang.

