Gunmen abduct SUBEB chairman’s nephew in Benue

Gunmen on Sunday abducted one Ortim Iorhemba, the nephew of the acting Chairman of Benue State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. William Yamman, in the state.

Iorhemba, a farmer, was abducted by the criminals who trailed him from a football viewing centre at Tse Digenyi, Ukum local government area of the state.

The SUBEB chairman confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Makurdi.

He said: “It is true my nephew was kidnapped on Sunday in the presence of his wife, mother and children. I am the one following Ortim’s father.

“He went to watch a football match. On his way back home, the people trailed him from there and asked him to fuel his bike with which they took him away.”

However, spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, said the incident has not been reported to the command.

