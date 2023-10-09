Lagos govt suspends pilgrims’ airlift to Israel over Middle East conflict

The Lagos State government has suspended the airlift of Christian pilgrims to Israel due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The second batch of pilgrims from was scheduled to leave the country for Israel on Tuesday.

Over 1,000 people have been killed on both sides since the Hamas militant group attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip last Saturday.

The Secretary of the Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB), Mrs. Florence Gbafe, announced the suspension in a statement on Monday.

She said the LSCPWB and the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC) would announce a new date for the airlifting of the pilgrims.

“To all on the second batch of pilgrimage to Israel, kindly note that the pilgrimage is now on hold due to the war situation in Israel. Further information will be communicated as and when due please,” Gbafe added.

