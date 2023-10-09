Diphtheria: Nigerian govt confirms 117 deaths, 1,796 cases in Yobe

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) on Monday, confirmed that 117 children have died following the outbreak of Diphtheria in Yobe State last year.

The Executive Director of the NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who stated this during a visit to the Diphtheria isolation centre in Potiskum, however, said 1,600 children recovered from the disease during the period.

He said 1,796 cases had been reported in Yobe since November 22, adding that the disease was more prevalent among children aged five to 14 years.

Shuaib, who led the Diphtheria Emergency Task Team to the state, expressed satisfaction with the diphtheria vaccination conducted in Potiskum and 17 other local government areas.

He said: “By October 12, more vulnerable kids will be provided with vaccines to curtail the disease. Vaccines are powerful, they are safe and they work.

“Diphtheria is a disease of ancient times; with vaccination, deaths are preventable.”

The NPHCDA chief noted that low vaccination was responsible for the recent disease outbreak across the country.

“In 2016 and 2017; the MICS NICS survey, an independent survey of the National Bureau of Statistics, indicated that only 33 percent of Nigerians were covered by vaccinations.

“Due to concerted efforts by the Federal Government and development partners, the figure rose to 70 percent in 2019.

“But the outbreak of COVID-19 which prevented many people from taking their children for vaccination due to lockdown and fear of contracting COVID-19, there was a deep in coverage down to 57 percent,” he added.

