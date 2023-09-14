Nigerian govt sets up emergency task force to tackle diphtheria

The Federal Government has set up an emergency task force to tackle diphtheria in the country.

The Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, who announced this on Thursday in Abuja, said the target was to curb the spread of the disease that had been detected in 14 states with Kano as the epicentre.

He listed the states to include Lagos, Osun, Nassarawa, Kaduna, Katsina, and Yobe.

Others are – Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Zamfara, Jigawa, Kano, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The minister added that the task force would be co-chaired by the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa.

Other members are the ministry’s Director in charge of public health, Dr. Anyaike Chukwuma, representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), Information Ministry, and the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Healthcare Delivery (NTLC).

Pate said the primary objective of the task force was to operate in an emergency mode to prevent further spread of diphtheria to other states and provide relief to affected communities.

He stressed the need for extensive mobilisation and sensitisation efforts, particularly through the involvement of NTLC.

Diphtheria is caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheria

It is a serious infection of the nose and throat that’s easily preventable by a vaccine.

Diphtheria can lead to difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death.

Symptoms include sore throat, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and weakness.

“The public must be aware of the disease, its inherent dangers, and the necessary preventive measures, especially with children returning to school,” Pate added.

