Ajulo, Falana’s wife, Afe Babalola’s daughter, 66 others make SAN’s list

The Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee (LPPC) has shortlisted 69 persons for consideration as Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, the council listed a constitutional lawyer, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, Funmi, wife of human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN), the daughter of Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), Mrs. Folashade Alli, Abiola Oyebanji and Bomo Agbebi, among those considered for the rank.

Also on the list are – Daniel Uruakpa, Felix Offia, Lawrence Falade, and Kingsley Obamogie, amongst others.

Ajulo is a rights activist whose areas of interest are litigation, constitutional law as well as corporate and commercial law.

He currently serves as a research scholar at Lincoln University College and volunteers his expertise as an adjunct lecturer at several universities, including the Adekunle Ajasin University in Ondo State.

READ ALSO: Legal committee shortlists UNILAG don, ex-NBA secretary, 135 others for SAN rank

The statement read: “The LPPC by this notice announced the shortlisting of Applicants who qualified after the Advocates 1st and 2nd Filtration Stages, Academic pre-qualification, and Academic 2nd filtration Exercise

“Also after the Independent Appeals Hearing and Chambers Inspection Exercise, preparatory to the interview stage in the process for the conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria on the successful Applicants for the year 2023.

“All qualified shortlisted Applicants are graded under two-category systems by the Legal Practitioners’ Privileges Committee, namely Advocates and Academic Applicants respectively.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now