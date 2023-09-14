News
Makinde approves appointment of Oyebola as new Iseyin monarch
The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday approved the appointment of Prince Olawale Oyebola as the new Aseyin of Iseyin.
The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, who confirmed the development in a statement in Ibadan, said the approval was in the exercise of the powers conferred on Makinde by Sub-Sections 1 and 2 of the Chiefs’ Law, Cap. 28, Volume I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.
READ ALSO: Makinde approves choice of Laoye as new Soun of Ogbomoso
Oyebola will succeed Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Salawudeen who died on July 24, 2022.
The statement read: “The approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...