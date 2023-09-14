Makinde approves appointment of Oyebola as new Iseyin monarch

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Thursday approved the appointment of Prince Olawale Oyebola as the new Aseyin of Iseyin.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, who confirmed the development in a statement in Ibadan, said the approval was in the exercise of the powers conferred on Makinde by Sub-Sections 1 and 2 of the Chiefs’ Law, Cap. 28, Volume I, Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria, 2000.

Oyebola will succeed Oba Abdul-Ganiyu Salawudeen who died on July 24, 2022.

The statement read: “The approval is a culmination of a series of processes stipulated by the extant laws of the state regarding ascension to royal thrones.”

