Fuel subsidy: Makinde sets up palliative committee in Oyo

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has set up a palliative committee to cushion the effects of fuel subsidy removal in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Sulaimon Olanrewaju, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Ibadan, said the committee would work under an initiative known as the Sustainable Action for Economic Recovery (SAfER) in the state.

SAfER, according to him, is expected to mitigate the effects of the removal of fuel subsidies and the resultant economic difficulties for the people of the state.

The 15-man committee is headed by the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr. Segun Ogunwuyi, while the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Prof. Musibau Babatunde, will serve as its Secretary.

Other members of the committee are the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Akinola Ojo, Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Olasunkanm Olaleye, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Mr. Segun Olayiwola; Commissioner for Information, Prince Dotun Oyelade, and the Special Adviser to the governor on Labour Matters, Mr. Bayo Titilola-Sodo.

Other members of the committee are the Senior Executive Assistant on General Duties to the governor, Chief Bayo Lawal, Executive Assistant on Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning, Alhaji Kolawole Gafar, and the Executive Assistant on Security to the governor, Sunday Odukoya.

The Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties to the governor, Miss Ololade Ajibola, Bishop Daniel Oluwajimade, representative of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Alhaji Muniru Ogundipe, representative of the Muslim Community are also on the committee.

Mr. Ademola Babalola will represent the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) while Mr. Jide Bamgbose will come from Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

