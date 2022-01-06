Nigerian govt insists on removal of fuel subsidies

The Federal Government has reiterated its decision to ensure the total removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, commonly known as petrol.

This was disclosed on Wednesday by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, during a media briefing at the public presentation of the 2022 budget in Abuja.

According to Ahmed, the FG was set to comply with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 to fully deregulate prices of petroleum products.

The Minister also noted that a panel chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo would meet with the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and other stakeholders in order to discuss ways of cushioning the effects of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.

She said, “The PIA 2021 has made a provision that indicates that all by-products’ prices will be deregulated, and so far we have been able to deregulate kerosene prices and diesel prices.

“The only product that is still not deregulated is PMS, so we are planning to comply with the law because the PIA is an Act of the National Assembly and a law that we all have a responsibility to abide by.”

Ahmed further disclosed that the proposed N5,000 transport grant was still at the proposal stage pending a meeting with various stakeholders while exploring other options.

Read also: Why fuel subsidies are illegal, unconstitutional

She said, “What we did in terms of providing succour to citizens that would be affected by the removal of the fuel subsidy is that, from the Ministry of Finance we made a proposal to say that maybe we should provide a transport subsidy in the sum of N5000 or any amount that would be later agreed on, for between 20 million and 40 million people.

“There is a group that is meeting, chaired by the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, so the numbers are still to be discussed and agreed upon.

“The idea is to find a way to provide funds in the hands of the people that really need it, to enable them to have some support.

“What we put out to the country is a proposal by the Ministry that will be discussed alongside other proposals, and whichever is agreed as the one that is most practical and also that would be easily implemented and ensure that only the right people get the funds, will be the one that would be enforced.

“One other proposal that has been made which is very key is for us to identify health workers unions and pass the subsidy through them using vouchers.

“There are several options that we are working on. As people resume from their holidays, this committee’s work will resume and part of the work will be to engage with the National Labour Congress and get inputs from Labour.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now