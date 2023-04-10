SocialMediaTrends: Obi, Otedola lead felicitations to Dangote at 66. More stories inside

Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, turned 66 on Monday, and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and billionaire businessman Femi Otedola led the celebration.

Mr. Otedola posted a photo from his visit to Dangote’s refinery and fertilizer plant in Lagos and wished him more years of brilliance and magnanimity while Obi took to his verified Twitter handle to celebrate the man.

Other dignitaries and well-meaning Nigerians also took turns to eulogize the founder of Dangote Group.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Warmest birthday wishes to a great Nigerian business magnate and dear friend, Alhaji Aliko Dangote. As the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, you have added immense value, transformed and contributed to the growth and development of the business services sector in pic.twitter.com/LYTbF1ASTv — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 10, 2023

My dear brother Aliko, Happy Birthday. As the nation and your friends around the world celebrate you today, I pray that the Almighty Allah (SWT) will bestow His blessings upon you and guide you as you pave new paths and blaze new trails. pic.twitter.com/9xgAnaA7u7 — Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) April 10, 2023

Dear Alhaji Aliko Dangote,.. On this special day, I wish you a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/mfmnRL8Qas — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) April 10, 2023

Happy Birthday, Aliko Dangote. As we celebrate your remarkable journey, your incredible achievements in business, and your unwavering commitment to philanthropy, it's clear that you are a true inspiration to all. Wishing you continued success & happiness in the years to come.-AA pic.twitter.com/lUyYyZNkK6 — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) April 10, 2023

Happy Birthday to my brother @AlikoDangote as he celebrates his 66th year of greatness! Here's to many more years of brilliance and magnanimity …F.Ote💲 pic.twitter.com/Lsg90HwPy5 — Femi Ote$ (@realFemiOtedola) April 10, 2023

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Aliko DANGOTE, Super Entrepreneur, Serial Business Mogul, Africa’s richest. Thank you for all you do for Nigeria/Africa We are PROUD of you sir‼️@Portfolioo9 — Udeochu Philip🇳🇬NG (@Udeochusp_NG) April 10, 2023

Aliko Dangote Turns 66 Today!

Happy birthday to Chairman of Dangote Group, Alhaji @AlikoDangote. Many happy returns, Sir 🎂🎉🎈 — Abdulrazak Mukhtar (@abdoul_official) April 10, 2023

Hearty congratulations from Grace and I to our dearest friend and brother ⁦@AlikoDangote⁩ as you celebrate your 66th birthday today. Your life is an inspiration. Your accomplishments are legendary. Your humility and generosity are your best assets. Many happy returns! 💕 pic.twitter.com/bhB2WFimDH — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) April 10, 2023

Happy birthday Alhaji Aliko Dangote. More life. Would’ve visited but I’m kind of busy. Accept my best wishes my big friend @AlikoDangote — KanuZeusSango⚡️ (@GiovanniKadachi) April 10, 2023

Happy birthday Alhaji Aliko Dangote. Abeg na after rapture that ur refinery go start work? https://t.co/3KgyZ6YtL8 — Jemmasus 💙 (@montero4emirate) April 10, 2023

They're posting Dangote on WhatsApp status wishing him happy birthday ooo😂😂 Hustle ooo 😭💔 — Omerh, PhD 💀 (@Adam_omerh) April 10, 2023

Bola Ajibola

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo led some well-known Nigerians to pay respect to one of the country’s most powerful lawyers, who also served as the Nigerian Bar Association’s (NBA) president from 1984 to 1985 as he was buried today.

Prince Bola Ajibola, a former attorney general of the federation (AGF), a former judge at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and a former minister of justice, passed away yesterday at the age of 89.

He was buried in Abeokuta according to Islamic customs.

Several condolence messages were sent in response to the passing of the founder of Horizon University, and some people also visited the deceased’s family at their Abeokuta home to pay their condolences.

Other attendees at the burial include ex-Governor of Ogun State Segun Osoba, Deputy Governor of Ogun State Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and Chief Justice of the State Mosunmola Dipeolu.

See how Nigerians reacted:

I mourn the passing of former Attorney General & Minister of Justice, and High Commissioner to the UK, Prince Bola Ajibola, SAN. His contributions to development of our legal system cannot be overstated; his patriotism, integrity and passion for service will continue to resonate. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) April 9, 2023

I was 30 years old when I was first offered a public service role as Special Adviser to Prince Bola Ajibola, then Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice. I learnt a lot working for him. Permit me to share 3 defining events that I witnessed. pic.twitter.com/MIxtoVIizS — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) April 10, 2023

My family and I convey our most profound condolences to the Ajibola family on the death of their patriarch, Prince Bola Ajibola. Prince Ajibola, a former Attorney-General of Nigeria, a former Judge of the International Court of Justice, Hague, Netherlands, — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 9, 2023

ki Olohun ki o se aanu fun okan ninu awon oludamoran wa. Interesting reading from our @ProfOsinbajo on the uprightness and services of our father, Prince Bola Ajibola, who passed away (May Allah be merciful to him). I had the privilege of meeting him in 2008, i.e 15 years ago. https://t.co/peXqtUWYgF — Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (@ProfIsaPantami) April 10, 2023

I am saddened by the passing of eminent and globally-respected legal luminary, Prince Bola Ajibola. A brilliant jurist, nationalist and elder statesman. Thank you for your great contributions and for making Nigeria proud. May God comfort your family. May your soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/MnxgiEl5ac — Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) April 10, 2023

The death of former Justice of the International Court of Justice – the Hague – AGF & Min. of Justice, Prince Bola Ajibola who was an illustrious son of Ogun State, a celebrated jurist & judicial activist and elder statesman, is a severe blow to all of us who knew him. pic.twitter.com/cjtmuO4X9O — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) April 9, 2023

Hon. Justice Bola Ajibola was without doubt one of the finest legal intellectuals in the the world and an icon in the judiciary. A truly humble personality and an examplary leader whose marks transcend beyond the Owu Kingdom, Egba, Ogun State, Nigeria and Africa. His legacy… pic.twitter.com/0MAI2gr9i1 — David O Aderinokun (@daderinokun) April 10, 2023

Prince Bola Ajibola was one of the few individuals Obasanjo truly 'feared' and respected. Prince Ajibola was the son of Oba Salami Adewunmi Ajibola, the 9th Olowu of Owu (Abeokuta) and a direct descendant of Oba Akijala, the 2nd Olowu of the Ancient Owu Kingdom He chose not…. — Penfold (@remiopakunle) April 10, 2023

The death of Bola Ajibola, former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Judge of the International Court of Justice, Member of the Permanent Court of Arbitration and Founder of Crescent University, continues the passage of truly sound public officials of the past era. RIP. pic.twitter.com/X0oT3yuDBt — Kingsley Moghalu OON (@MoghaluKingsley) April 10, 2023

