SocialMediaTrends: Obi, Otedola lead felicitations to Dangote at 66. More stories inside

7 mins ago

Dangote disowns Executive jets, says I have no stake in it

Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, turned 66 on Monday, and the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and billionaire businessman Femi Otedola led the celebration.

Mr. Otedola posted a photo from his visit to Dangote’s refinery and fertilizer plant in Lagos and wished him more years of brilliance and magnanimity while Obi took to his verified Twitter handle to celebrate the man.

Other dignitaries and well-meaning Nigerians also took turns to eulogize the founder of Dangote Group.

See how Nigerians reacted:

Bola Ajibola

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo led some well-known Nigerians to pay respect to one of the country’s most powerful lawyers, who also served as the Nigerian Bar Association’s (NBA) president from 1984 to 1985 as he was buried today.

Prince Bola Ajibola, a former attorney general of the federation (AGF), a former judge at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, and a former minister of justice, passed away yesterday at the age of 89.

He was buried in Abeokuta according to Islamic customs.

Several condolence messages were sent in response to the passing of the founder of Horizon University, and some people also visited the deceased’s family at their Abeokuta home to pay their condolences.

Other attendees at the burial include ex-Governor of Ogun State Segun Osoba, Deputy Governor of Ogun State Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and Chief Justice of the State Mosunmola Dipeolu.

See how Nigerians reacted:

…By Hamsat Rashid

