Osun APC demands payment of workers’ salaries
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State on Monday asked the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, to pay civil servants whose salaries were approved by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, last year.
The APC acting chairman in the state, Tajudeen Lawal, made the call in a statement in Osogbo, the state capital.
The call followed Adeleke’s recent assurance on the implementation of the promotion exercise carried out by the Oyetola administration.
The statement read: “It is on record that as a government, Oyetola’s administration also paid arrears of half salaries. The only difference is that we never played dirty politics with it as we concentrated on contributory pensioners at the state and local government levels.
“It is strange that Adeleke who is yet to finish the payment of the 2022 November salaries has been beating about the bush shopping for cheap popularity. To prove that Adeleke is not vindictive, wicked, and inhuman, he should, without further delay, effect the payment of the public workers whose salaries had been appropriated by his predecessor before he (Adeleke) came into the saddle on November 27, 2022.
“Adeleke should inform the public what he did with the already appropriated November 2022 salaries of the public workers who worked till the 27th of the month in question. The governor should also be bold enough to tell the public when he unfroze the state public bank accounts with which he effected with one of his obnoxious and unpopular executive orders at the onset of his administration.”
