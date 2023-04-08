Connect with us

News

SocialMediaTrends: ‘Business has resumed after election?’ – Nigerians react to Benue killings, others

Published

11 mins ago

on

Benue State is the talking point on social media after reports that suspected herdsmen massacred no less than 34 people who were seeking refuge at a primary school at Mgban in Nyiev council ward in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The saddening event was on Saturday condemned by President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

While the President urged the aggrieved parties to embrace efforts to end the “extreme violence,” Nigerians expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) administration as regards the ravaging Fulani herdsmen killing.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Soyinka’s latest remarks & Chimamanda’s open letter to Biden

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × 2 =