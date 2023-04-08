SocialMediaTrends: ‘Business has resumed after election?’ – Nigerians react to Benue killings, others

Benue State is the talking point on social media after reports that suspected herdsmen massacred no less than 34 people who were seeking refuge at a primary school at Mgban in Nyiev council ward in the Guma Local Government Area of Benue State.

The saddening event was on Saturday condemned by President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

While the President urged the aggrieved parties to embrace efforts to end the “extreme violence,” Nigerians expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) administration as regards the ravaging Fulani herdsmen killing.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Nigerians have been murdered again in Benue state. At this point the only logical explanation is APC is using the blood of Nigerians for sacrifice and to elongate the life of their old and sick cargos. pic.twitter.com/hAZTcfQONm — Omotayo Williams (@KadunaResident) April 7, 2023

– 80 children kidnapped in Zamfara – Herders kill 51 in Benue – 10 kidnapped in Kaduna – Hausa vs Fulani communities in Sokoto All under 48hrs!!! What in the world is going on up north?! Something isn't right somewhere pic.twitter.com/uDHtTycMlJ — 🦅 ℙ𝕤𝕥 𝕆𝕜𝕖𝕫𝕚𝕖 𝕁 𝔸𝕥𝕒ñ𝕚 🦅 (@StFreakingKezy) April 8, 2023

"80 Children kidnaped by Terrorists in Zamfara State." "Terrorists killed many in Benue State." Where is DSS? — Mindset🗝️ (@mindset_tweet) April 8, 2023

Yesterday, it was Taraba & Benue! What is going on? Why is President Buhari totally useless! 💔💔 https://t.co/AqmojHL4h6 — Adetutu Balogun, MBA (@Tutsy22) April 8, 2023

Elections are over and here are your news headlines: “Terrorists kill scores in Zamfara State."

"Terrorists kill scores in Benue.”

“Terrorists massacre scores in Sokoto.” Business has resumed. This is our life for the next four years if we don’t retrieve our mandate and rescue… — Kiibati 'Chinenye' Ebunoluwa Bankole (@KBT_BANKOLE) April 8, 2023

The number of DSS operatives here on twitter monitoring us is higher the number protecting the people of Benue and Southern Kaduna against killer herdsmen. Misplaced Priority — #RIPDrChinelo (@Aminaruk) April 8, 2023

>Consecutive attacks in Benue my state killing 100+ in the last few days. IDP camp alone had 38 killed and 51 injured.

>More herders killings Taraba yesterday

>Gunmen raided Kogi Community yesterday

>Bandits kidnapped 80 in Zamfara There has been a surge in killings? 1/2 — Michaelson Hon, Esq (@HonMichaelson) April 8, 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent bout of killings in Benue State in which tens of people were killed in Umogidi community of Entekpa-Adoka in Otukpo Local Government Area of the state, urging that all efforts be made to end the extreme violence. “Our thoughts… — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) April 8, 2023

@BenuePoliceNG, what are you guys doing about this attack going on in Benue state — Ude Walter (@Udewalter_) April 8, 2023

