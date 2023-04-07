SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Soyinka’s latest remarks & Chimamanda’s open letter to Biden

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, is once again the talking point on social media after challenging the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to a one-on-one debate on Channels Television regarding the nation’s democracy.

Recall that Baba-Ahmed had called for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was named the winner of the March 18th presidential election by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), not to be sworn in on May 29, 2023, to which Soyinka has opposed.

Supporters of LP candidate, Peter Obi, simply tagged “Obidients” have been disparaging the Nobel Laureate over the recent remarks.

Stream of tears yet hot upon the cheeks of Obidients from the lashes of fiery rebuttals by proud BATists to Chi's address of bondage to her daddy in America…Then the Legendary Sage Prof Wole Soyinka, the only Nobel Prize winner our Land ever produced sprinked salt upon bruise. pic.twitter.com/ACO3o0moIJ — LEGENDARY J.O.E (@LegendaryJoe) April 7, 2023

I had to check to be sure it was really Channels TV? Did Prof Wole Soyinka really say this? This is not fake news?

Anyway, of what use is a debate? Datti has better things to do.

A debate at this moment will amount to chasing rats while your house is on fire.

Eye on the judiciary https://t.co/YzpT4ByR0g — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) April 7, 2023

Finding it hard to quote different parts of Wole Soyinka’s statement separately because everything na fire 🔥🔥😀😀 — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) April 7, 2023

By the way, I do agree with Seun Kuti; ‘Obidients’ is one of the most repulsive, off-putting concoctions I ever encountered in any political arena – Prof. Wole Soyinka — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) April 7, 2023

Wole Soyinka and Ojukwu were childhood friends. Know this and have peace. — Woye (@woye1) April 7, 2023

Wole Soyinka did not encourage his kin to Debate with Candidates. In fact, BAT entertained Nigerians with “bula ba.” At this point, Kongi has taken a Regional Position. Datti does not talk carelessly, he won’t descend in the Arena of the Absurd. WE ARE IN COURT, DEBATE IN COURT! — NEFERTITII (@firstladyship) April 7, 2023

Wole Soyinka spoke all the big grammar to discredit Obidients. The interview didn’t survive up to 48 hours. Nigerians moved on Chimamanda Adichie wrote an article and People are still talking about it Sometimes grey hair and wisdom can be parallel lines, they may never meet 📌 — Chlorpheniramine #OBIdients 🇳🇬 (@VictorIsrael_) April 7, 2023

This is the headline of Daily Times on Thursday, October 9, 1969. Wole Soyinka was just released after 22 months of imprisonment for advocating for Biafrans. 54 years later, the children of those he fought for are insulting him with the vilest insults. How sad!#TableShaker pic.twitter.com/1iD06ty9SO — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) April 7, 2023

Wole Soyinka Challenging Datti to a live Debate is the one of the Most Misplaced Priorities Ever Is He Now a Political Candidate? Why does He Wanna Debate our VP? Where Was He when Many were Maimed & Killed during Elections? Fools, Indeed, Grow Old Too! — Pearls (@MissPearls) April 7, 2023

Wole Soyinka challenging Baba Ahmed Datti to a Live Debate just shows how low he has fallen. Why didn’t he encourage Bola Tinubu to debate??? This is the lowest of the low! — SportsDokita (Odogwu ☝️) (@Sports_Doctor2) April 7, 2023

Wole Soyinka is challenging Datti to a live debate. Is this the man, y’all were asking everyone to respect? A man that is only interested in engaging in a war of words with a generation that is struggling to chart a course in very difficult terrain. Agadi ekwenka nwa mmuo! — Aji Bussu Onye Mpiawa azụ 🇨🇮 (@AfamDeluxo) April 7, 2023

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Why Obasanjo’s letter to UK court over Ekweremadu spurred mixed reactions

Chimamanda Adichie

Famous Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, took social media by storm after asking the U.S. President, Joe Biden, to delay congratulating Bola Tinubu on becoming the President-Elect of Nigeria since doing so could validate what she called an “illegitimate process” that resulted in his victory.

The award-winning writer published the letter through The Atlantic, a U.S.-based newspaper.

Since the letter was posted on social media, it has drawn sharply divergent responses.

Some people have praised her as a true heroine while others have severely criticized her.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

Chimamanda Adichie once rejected an honorary award from Buhari, stating that she is not interested in anything that has to do with Nigerian government and affairs. Today, she has confessed that she supported Peter Obi's Presidential Campaign. Chimamanda Adichie became interested… pic.twitter.com/sAkYy012zK — Chigozirim Aliyu Emeakayi🇳🇬 (@GoziconC) April 6, 2023

This is an appreciation tweet for Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. Thank you for rejecting their "national honour" which was intended to bribe you into silence. Thank you also for lending your voice to the electoral robbery that occurred on February 25th, 2023.

100 Retweets please 🥺. pic.twitter.com/VkIukWDeks — B.O.D (@Bod_repuplic) April 6, 2023

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie 😭😭 Thank you for standing up to be counted! Thank you for rejecting their "national honour" which was intended to bribe you into silence. Thank you for standing on the right side of history! https://t.co/iAFBb695y7 — David Hundeyin (@DavidHundeyin) April 6, 2023

Chimamanda Adichie is exactly who she thinks she is. — Uche Jombo (@uchejombo) April 6, 2023

Wole Soyinka is being cursed out for criticising Datti, but Chimamanda Adichie was praised after airing her opinions about the elections; Why should one person be allowed to critic & another slammed for doing the same? No-one is above criticism. Counter people without insults. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) April 7, 2023

The opposition supporters are going after Prof Wole Soyinka & the ruling party supporters are going after Chimamanda Adichie;The great literary giants are now in the ring of Nigeria’s political battle.This is a positive dev. other African countries are not privileged to have. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) April 7, 2023

Chimamanda Adichie wrote a letter about the last presidential election to @POTUS but not once has she written a letter to the Nigerian government on behalf of her people being killed by IPOB everyday in the east. Now, why this letter? Your answer is clear in the video 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/db6G26oXtf — Oluwayemisi L. Ajayi (@Yemi__Ajayi) April 7, 2023

A master piece as usual by Chimamamda Adichie.

Saying it like it is to President Biden pic.twitter.com/xBMOHfV7cr — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) April 7, 2023

Chimamanda Adichie is a National Asset. Her voice & talent are force for good. This Powerful Writer is the Chinua Achebe of our time. I look up to her for more inspiration. I’m glad she rejected their “National Honors Award,” meant to buy her silence. INDEED, PEN IS A WEAPON! 💪 pic.twitter.com/Ia06GCJDUT — NEFERTITII (@firstladyship) April 6, 2023

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the globally renowned story teller is now telling another “once upon a time” kind of story about her kinsman’s defeat in the just concluded presidential election. Ethnocentrism is a contagious disease. It can corrupt even the perceived wise ones. — Adamu Garba II (@adamugarba) April 6, 2023

Omo. Chimamanda Adichie came unexpectedly and exploded the Agbado camp. A Star Girl from where the sun rises. — FS Yusuf (@FS_Yusuf_) April 6, 2023

…By Hamsat Rashid

