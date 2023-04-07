Connect with us

SocialMediaTrends: Reaction trails Soyinka’s latest remarks & Chimamanda’s open letter to Biden

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, is once again the talking point on social media after challenging the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, to a one-on-one debate on Channels Television regarding the nation’s democracy.

Recall that Baba-Ahmed had called for Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was named the winner of the March 18th presidential election by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC), not to be sworn in on May 29, 2023, to which Soyinka has opposed.

Supporters of LP candidate, Peter Obi, simply tagged “Obidients” have been disparaging the Nobel Laureate over the recent remarks.

Chimamanda Adichie

Famous Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, took social media by storm after asking the U.S. President, Joe Biden, to delay congratulating Bola Tinubu on becoming the President-Elect of Nigeria since doing so could validate what she called an “illegitimate process” that resulted in his victory.

The award-winning writer published the letter through The Atlantic, a U.S.-based newspaper.

Since the letter was posted on social media, it has drawn sharply divergent responses.

Some people have praised her as a true heroine while others have severely criticized her.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

…By Hamsat Rashid

