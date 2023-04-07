Gunmen abduct former Nasarawa deputy governor, Gye-Wado

Gunmen have abducted Onje Gye-Wado, former deputy governor of Nasarawa state, during an attack on his village.

Ramhan Nansel, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday.

Gye-Wado, a former dean of the faculty of law, Nasarawa State University, was kidnapped in the early hours of the day at his residence in Gwagi, Wamba LGA of the state.

The police spokesperson said the commissioner has urged the public to report any useful information that can help the command in the rescue operation.

The statement reads, “The commissioner of police, Nasarawa state command, CP Maiyaki Baba has reassured the general public, especially the family of Prof Onje Gye-Wado that effort is ongoing to rescue the victim who was abducted by yet to be Identified hoodlums in the early hours of Friday, as police tactical operatives have intensified search and rescue operation.

Read also:Gunmen reportedly kill six in Rivers community

“Information received by the command indicated that on 7/4/2023 at about 12:30am, unknown gunmen invaded Gwagi village in Wamba LGA, broke into the residence of one Prof. Onje Gye-Wado and abducted him to an unknown destination.

“Upon receipt of the information, police operatives attached to Wamba division swiftly moved to the scene, but the hoodlums had fled with the victim before their arrival.

“The commissioner of police further mobilised and deployed reinforcement comprising police tactical teams, military, vigilante, and local hunters to complement the ongoing search to rescue the hostage hale and hearty and arrest the perpetrators of the act.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now