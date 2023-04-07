Bandits kidnap over 60 persons in Zamfara, Katsina communities

Bandits have reportedly kidnapped no fewer than 60 persons in Zamfara, and Katsina States.

The kidnapped victims are said to be mostly children from Kucheri, Wanzamai, and Danwuro communities in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State, and Yankara town in Faskari LGA of Katsina State.

The abductions reportedly happened on Friday morning when the bandits were moving from Sububu forest in Zamfara to a forest in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna state.

A resident of Tsafe LGA, Ahmad Kucheri, who spoke to Journalists, noted that the bandits suffered casualties from the military, and were running away from the state.

Kucheri stated that the bandits began abducting people they saw on their way out of the state.

He specified that most of the victims were kidnapped from their farms, whereas some were children who had gone to fetch firewood in the bush.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill seven in fresh Kaduna attacks

Kucheri said: “The bandits were moving from Sububu Forest to Birnin-Gwari side. So, they see people in the bush fetching firewood, they picked them, some children that are picking local fertilizers, some that are doing mining work, they gathered all of them and moved them to Birnin-Gwari side to Niger State.

“They did not shoot or kill anybody, they just gathered people and not only children but anybody they see along their way.”

The spokesman of the Zamfara Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, was yet to respond to the incident as at the time of filing this report.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now