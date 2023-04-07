News
Bandits kidnap over 60 persons in Zamfara, Katsina communities
Bandits have reportedly kidnapped no fewer than 60 persons in Zamfara, and Katsina States.
The kidnapped victims are said to be mostly children from Kucheri, Wanzamai, and Danwuro communities in Tsafe LGA of Zamfara State, and Yankara town in Faskari LGA of Katsina State.
The abductions reportedly happened on Friday morning when the bandits were moving from Sububu forest in Zamfara to a forest in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna state.
A resident of Tsafe LGA, Ahmad Kucheri, who spoke to Journalists, noted that the bandits suffered casualties from the military, and were running away from the state.
Kucheri stated that the bandits began abducting people they saw on their way out of the state.
He specified that most of the victims were kidnapped from their farms, whereas some were children who had gone to fetch firewood in the bush.
READ ALSO: Bandits kill seven in fresh Kaduna attacks
Kucheri said: “The bandits were moving from Sububu Forest to Birnin-Gwari side. So, they see people in the bush fetching firewood, they picked them, some children that are picking local fertilizers, some that are doing mining work, they gathered all of them and moved them to Birnin-Gwari side to Niger State.
“They did not shoot or kill anybody, they just gathered people and not only children but anybody they see along their way.”
The spokesman of the Zamfara Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, was yet to respond to the incident as at the time of filing this report.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...