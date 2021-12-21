Bandits kill seven in fresh Kaduna attacks

Armed bandits on Sunday killed seven people and injured 11 others in Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said two persons were killed during an attack on Kyamara village in Kufana, Kajuru LGA.

He listed the victims as Zamani Dogara and Livinus Sunday.

The commissioner added that the bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road around Zankoro in Chikun LGA, opened fire on commuters, and killed two persons.

At least 10 others were wounded in the attack.

He also disclosed that three unidentified male corpses were found in the bushes around the Pipeline area along the Kaduna-Abuja road in Chikun LGA.

Aruwan said: “Grace Livinus, the wife of one of those killed, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

“Furthermore, bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road around Zankoro, Chikun LGA and opened fire on commuters, killing two persons and injuring 10.

“The injured were evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.

“In another development, three unidentified male corpses were found in the bushes around the Pipeline area along the Kaduna-Abuja road, Kakau, Chikun LGA.

“”The corpses – which initial examinations indicate to be the remains of some herders – were blindfolded and bore bullet wounds to the chest and other parts of their bodies.

“From a preliminary report, the herders must have been taken hostage by armed bandits in the general area and summarily executed. The remains have been evacuated to a mortuary while investigations continue.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and conveyed his deepest condolences to the families of the victims killed in Kajuru and Chikun LGAs.

“ The governor prayed for the repose of their souls and wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.”

