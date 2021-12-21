Customs seize Sx enhancement drugs worth N110.8m

Operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have seized tons of imported sex enhancement drugs and other contraband items worth N110.890 million in Katsina State.

The State Coordinator of Strike Force, Zone ‘B’, Useni Aliyu, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the items were seized from October 2 till date.

He added that the Service intercepted 52 cartons of different sex enhancement drugs with fake National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) numbers valued at N110.8 million.

Aliyu said: “During the period under review, we were also able to intercept 450 bags of 50 kilogrammes of foreign parboiled rice valued at N10.890 million.

“We also intercepted another 100 bags of 25kg of the same parboiled rice worth N1.210 million, 300 cartons of foreign spaghetti worth N1.080 million.

“Our operatives also succeeded in seizing 790 cartons of foreign soaps valued at N91.008.000 concealed in noodle packs.”

“Anti-smuggling activities are a continuous work, and the Service will not relent in their efforts toward ensuring zero tolerance for smuggling by blocking every nook and cranny.”

