Metro
Bandits kill Kaduna monarch, Magaji Ibrahim
The Magajin Garin Idasu, Malam Magaji Ibrahim, of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, has been shot dead.
The incident comes on the heels of an attack that claimed 38 people across Kaduna state.
Ridwan Abdulhadi, youth leader in the area, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.
According to Abdulhadi, over 70 percent of the people in the village have fled to safer communities in some parts of Zaria and Giwa town.
READ ALSO: Bloody Sunday, as bandits invade Kaduna villages, kill 20
Sharehu Idasu, a resident of the community, said the Kaduna monarch was shot while alerting the community of the bandit invasion.
He said: “He was shot by the bandits after they invaded Idasu community on Sunday night and stole motorcycles. The deceased came out to call for help but was shot.”
