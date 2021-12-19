Bloody Sunday, as bandits invade Kaduna villages, kill 20

Not less than 20 people have been killed, with scores injured after heavily armed bandits invaded three villages in Giwa local government area of Kaduna State on Sunday.

According to state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attacks in a statement, the affected villages are Kauran Fawa, Marke and Riheya villages in Idasu chiefdom, all in the local council.

Aruwan said the bandits who rode on motorcycles, invaded the villages in their large number, shooting sporadically and looting foodstuff and domestic animals in their wake.

According to Aruwan, the marauding bandits “set many houses, trucks, and cars on fire, along with agricultural produce at various farms.”

“The state Governor, His Excellency Nasir El-Rufai, has received the reports with sadness, and has sent condolences to the families of the victims of the brutal attacks while praying for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor also commiserated with the affected communities and has directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an urgent assessment of the area towards providing relief,” Aruwan said.

The state police spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige who also confirmed the incident to Ripples Nigeria, said the state Police Commissioner, CP Abdullahi Mudassiru, has dispatched a team of combat and tactical police team to the affected communities to maintain law and order, while also promising that the bandits will be apprehended.

