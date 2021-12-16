Politics
Masari calls for unity in fight against bandits, others
The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Thursday urged Nigerians to unite and fight the bandits and other criminals troubling the nation.
The governor stated this when he led a delegation of the North-West Governors’ Forum on a condolence visit to the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, over the recent bandits’ attack that killed at least 23 travellers in the state.
The Kano State Governor, Abdullai Ganduje, was in the delegation to Sokoto.
Masari said the bandits terrorising Nigerians are not aliens but human beings and charged Nigerians to defend themselves against the marauders.
READ ALSO: Gov Masari meets Buhari on insecurity, claims commissioner was killed by hired assassins
On his part, Ganduje advised the Federal Government to deploy technology in reclaiming the nation’s forests and in monitoring the activities going on across the forest reserves.
Tambuwal thanked the governors for their visit.
The governor called for the training of youths of the affected communities to serve as special forces and complement the efforts of the conventional security forces.
This, according to him, will help stem the tide of insecurity in the region.
