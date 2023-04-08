News
Massive shakeup in police hierarchy, as IGP deploys newly promoted AIGs
There has been a massive shakeup in the hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force as the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, has approved the deployment of newly promoted Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police (AIGs) to new posts and formations.
According to Alkali-Baba in a statement on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the deployment of the AIGs is in line with the mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations.
The IGP said the new assignment to the various commands in the force will instigate manpower development policy of posting the right people into roles fitting for them based on their capabilities.
Alkali-Baba also urged the AIGs to put in their best and ensure that the activities of their new commands, formations, and departments align with the Police Reform mandate, while mandating them to fully comply with all standard operating procedures in discharging their duties.
Part of the statement reads:
“The following AIGs have been posted/redeployed to the duty posts indicated against their names;
AIG Zone 14 Katsina-AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, mni
AIG Police Mobile Force-AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni
AIG Special Protection Unit -AIG Matthew Akinyosola, mni
AIG Zone 12 Bauchi-AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc
AIG Maritime Lagos-AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc(+), mni
Read also:After Kyari saga, IGP Baba shuts down IRT satellite offices, recalls staff to hqtrs
AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh
AIG Zone 7 Abuja-AIG Aliyu Garba
AIG ICT FHQ Abuja-AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc
AIG Research & Development – AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman
AIG Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson, fdc
AIG Zone 8 Lokoja-AIG Babatunde B. Ishola
AIG Counter Terrorism Unit – AIG Alexander N. Wannang
AIG Zone 2 Lagos -AIG Ari M. Ali
AIG Zone 9 Umuahia-AIG Mamman Sanda Umar, fdc
Commandant Police Academy, Wudil – AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni
AIG FCID Annex Lagos – AIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni
AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Benjamin N. Okolo, fdc
AIG DTD FHQ Abuja – AIG Oyediran A. Oyeyemi, fsi
AIG FCID Annex Kaduna – AIG Babaji Sunday
AIG Zone 5 Benin – AIG Arungwa Nwazue Udo, mni
Force Transport Officer – AIG Yusuf C. Usman, mni.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...