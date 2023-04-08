Massive shakeup in police hierarchy, as IGP deploys newly promoted AIGs

There has been a massive shakeup in the hierarchy of the Nigeria Police Force as the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba, has approved the deployment of newly promoted Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police (AIGs) to new posts and formations.

According to Alkali-Baba in a statement on Saturday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the deployment of the AIGs is in line with the mandate and strategies to strengthen the operational structures of commands, departments, and formations.

The IGP said the new assignment to the various commands in the force will instigate manpower development policy of posting the right people into roles fitting for them based on their capabilities.

Alkali-Baba also urged the AIGs to put in their best and ensure that the activities of their new commands, formations, and departments align with the Police Reform mandate, while mandating them to fully comply with all standard operating procedures in discharging their duties.

Part of the statement reads:

“The following AIGs have been posted/redeployed to the duty posts indicated against their names;

AIG Zone 14 Katsina-AIG Ahmed Abdulrahman, mni

AIG Police Mobile Force-AIG Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni

AIG Special Protection Unit -AIG Matthew Akinyosola, mni

AIG Zone 12 Bauchi-AIG Sylvester Abiodun Alabi, fdc

AIG Maritime Lagos-AIG Yekini Adio Ayoku, psc(+), mni

AIG Zone 13 Ukpo Dunukofia – AIG Olofu Tony Adejoh

AIG Zone 7 Abuja-AIG Aliyu Garba

AIG ICT FHQ Abuja-AIG Idris Dabban Dauda, fdc

AIG Research & Development – AIG Yusuf Ahmed Usman

AIG Zone 4 Makurdi – AIG Haladu M. Ros-Amson, fdc

AIG Zone 8 Lokoja-AIG Babatunde B. Ishola

AIG Counter Terrorism Unit – AIG Alexander N. Wannang

AIG Zone 2 Lagos -AIG Ari M. Ali

AIG Zone 9 Umuahia-AIG Mamman Sanda Umar, fdc

Commandant Police Academy, Wudil – AIG Sadiq I. Abubakar, mni

AIG FCID Annex Lagos – AIG Frank Emeka Mba, mni

AIG Zone 16 Yenagoa – AIG Benjamin N. Okolo, fdc

AIG DTD FHQ Abuja – AIG Oyediran A. Oyeyemi, fsi

AIG FCID Annex Kaduna – AIG Babaji Sunday

AIG Zone 5 Benin – AIG Arungwa Nwazue Udo, mni

Force Transport Officer – AIG Yusuf C. Usman, mni.

