News
Suspected herdsmen attack Benue IDPs, many feared dead
Another attack on an IDP camp in Agan, in the Benue Local Government Area of Makurdi, has been confirmed by the Benue State Police Command, in which many people were killed by suspected herdsmen.
This was confirmed on Friday night by the police spokesperson, DSP Sewuese Anene, who also noted that the attack at the IDP camps took several lives but that the exact number of casualties is yet unknown.
The commissioner of police, Wale Abasse, will go to the scene of the attack very early in the morning to explain what happened and to determine the number of casualties, but a response team has already been sent to the area, according to DSP Sewuese.
READ ALSO:Herdsmen kill Benue council boss’ son, 45 others in fresh attack
This incident came after the murder of several people, including a 33-year-old son of the local government chairman, in the Apa Local Government Area of Benue earlier in the week.
The attackers then moved to the Otukpo Local Government Area on Wednesday, where they killed 46 people.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...