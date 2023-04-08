Suspected herdsmen attack Benue IDPs, many feared dead

Another attack on an IDP camp in Agan, in the Benue Local Government Area of Makurdi, has been confirmed by the Benue State Police Command, in which many people were killed by suspected herdsmen.

This was confirmed on Friday night by the police spokesperson, DSP Sewuese Anene, who also noted that the attack at the IDP camps took several lives but that the exact number of casualties is yet unknown.

The commissioner of police, Wale Abasse, will go to the scene of the attack very early in the morning to explain what happened and to determine the number of casualties, but a response team has already been sent to the area, according to DSP Sewuese.

This incident came after the murder of several people, including a 33-year-old son of the local government chairman, in the Apa Local Government Area of Benue earlier in the week.

The attackers then moved to the Otukpo Local Government Area on Wednesday, where they killed 46 people.

