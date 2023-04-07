Herdsmen kill Benue council boss’ son, 45 others in fresh attack

Suspected herdsmen have killed 46 people including the 33-year-old son of the Chairman of Otukpo Local Government Area, Bako Eje, when they invaded the Umogidi village of Entekpa-Adoka district of the Council.

Eje, who confirmed the attack to newsmen on Thursday, said the armed herdsmen invaded the community on Wednesday evening as the people were burying three of their kinsmen who were killed in an earlier attack.

He added that so far, 46 corpses had already been recovered while many people were still missing.

“The armed herdsmen after attacking our community in the morning of Wednesday, came back to the village at about 4:15 pm and killed 46 persons including my own son who was about 33 years old,” Eje said.

“We just buried the corpse and several other persons are still missing; we do not know their whereabouts but I am still in the village. They also killed the husband of my immediate younger sister and her son of almost 38 years,” the Chairman said.

Also confirming the attack while briefing journalists, Special Adviser to Governor Samuel Ortom on Security, Lt Col. Paul Hemba (retd.), said though the 46 corpses have been recovered, casualty figures may likely rise due to life-threatening injuries sustained by scores of residents during the attack.

“I can confirm to you that there was an attack in Umogidi and as of this morning, the casualty figure, from those who were seen physically from what I was told, was 46. But the figure may be higher because some people are still reported missing.”

The Benue State Police Command spokesperson, Catherine Anene, who also confirmed the attack on the community, said one of the victims was a police officer.

“Attack on Umogidi community confirmed. Eight corpses were recovered including a police officer. More police teams have been deployed to the area to forestall further breakdown of law and order,” Anene said.

However, the State Secretary of Myetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Ibrahim Galma, has denied knowledge of the herdsmen who perpetrated the attacks on the villagers.

“Truly, the herders’ who are there are not cooperating with us. We don’t even know where they are coming from,” Ibrahim said in a statement.

“Instead of us to use the leadership of those who are coming from Nasarawa along those Doma and riverine areas, everybody claimed they don’t know those herders.

“I can’t identify where they are coming from and it would be too difficult for me to say something I don’t know anything about.

“The people we can’t identify, we have no control over them. Security is responsible to make surveillance to identify those people who are there and what is happening there.

“Since February, we have been hearing about things around Adoka, Apa, and the Agatu side but we can’t identify where they are coming from. It’s very difficult for us to call them to order because we don’t know who they are,” he added.

