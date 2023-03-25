Metro
Again, herdsmen attack Benue community, kill five
At least five people have been killed in a fresh attack on communities in two local government areas of Benue State by suspected herdsmen.
It was gathered that a youth leader was still missing in the attack that happened separately on Thursday at Atakpa community in Agatu LGA and in Iwili, Otukpo LGA of the state.
The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, who spoke to journalists on Friday, confirmed an attack on Agatu.
“Attack on Agatu is confirmed but detailed report has not been sent yet,” Anene said.
READ ALSO:Suspected herdsmen invade Benue communities, kill Volunteer Guard, 6 others
Meanwhile, the Chairman of Agatu local government council, Joseph Ngbede, confirmed the attack on Atakpa with four people killed.
Ngbede said: “I can confirm that four people were shot dead, one youth leader missing and one injured in the Atakpa village attack by armed hearders.
“It was a random shooting at Atakpa to be precise by 5pm on Thursday and their mission was unknown to us. It was unexpected, the last time we checked, we don’t believe that Atakpa had any issue with them. The youth leader from Atakpa is missing. The police is still searching.
“And as we speak, there are threats to Ogbaulu, near Atakpa. The village has never been attacked but there is a threat now that they are coming.”
