First Bank appoints three new directors, seeks CBN approval

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of three additional Executive Directors by the Board.

The company said in a statement on Wednesday that the appointment of the directors was subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to the statement, which was signed by the Company Secretary, FBN Holdings, Seye Kosoko, the directors include Olusegun Alebiosu, Executive Director, Risk Management and Executive Compliance Officer; Oluwatosin Adewuyi, Executive Director, Corporate Banking; and Ini Ebong, Executive Director, Treasury and International Banking.

The statement said prior to their appointments, Alebiosu was the Group Executive and Chief Risk Officer of FirstBank Group, while Adewuyi was the Group Executive, Corporate Banking where he was responsible for the Bank’s corporate banking business following the exit of the previous Executive Director.

It added that Ebong was the Group Executive in charge of the Treasury and International Banking at FirstBank where he was responsible for the Bank’s Treasury business, its international banking franchise across sub-Saharan Africa covering six countries, among others.

