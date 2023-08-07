Osun govt disowns document on new salary scale for workers

The Osun State government has distanced itself from the new salary scale for workers currently in circulation.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, who made the clarification in a statement on Monday in Osogbo, described the post on the new salary scale trending on social media as misleading.

He said the content of the document did not emanate from the state government.

Rasheed said the state government would unveil measures to cushion the effect of subsidy removal on civil servants and the larger public at the appropriate time.

The statement read: “It is therefore advised that civil servants discountenance the purported new salary structure being conveyed in the viral post.

“It is the work of mischief makers trying to unnecessarily arose expectations of workers and trigger disaffection.

“The civil servants are assured of the commitment of Gov. Adeleke to their welfare in line with the economic reality of the state.

“Civil servants and the general public should know that Governor Adeleke’s administration is already working on palliatives measures and will soon be put into effect to support them in this trying period.”

