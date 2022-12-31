Gov Adeleke suspends heads of agencies in Osun over alleged abuse of office

Governor of Osun State Senator Ademola Adeleke has approved the immediate suspension of Dr. Niyi Oginni, Executive Secretary of Osun Health Insurance Agency, and Dr. Adebukola Olujide, Chairman of the Primary Health Care Development Board over alleged mismanagement of public resources.

The governor also ordered an investigation into the Public Procurement Agency, also known as the Due Process Office, regarding its alleged role in contract fraud and non-remittance of tender money to the state treasury over the last four years.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, in Osogbo on Saturday.

Rasheed said the suspension followed an interim report linking the suspended officers to gross abuse of office and mismanagement of public resources.

The statement read: “The suspension of the two chief executive officers was in response to the interim report of the Committee on Contracts and MOU, which indicted the two agency chiefs of gross abuse of office, mismanagement of public resources, and serial violations of agency and public service regulations and laws.

“The Committee in its recommendation had unearthed the unethical practices of the suspended heads of the OSHIA and the Primary Health Care Board as manifested in contract awards without due process, non-remittance of the actual tender fee collected from contractors, contracts without value for money like the PHCs, deliberate splitting of contracts.

“The Committee further found out that the suspended OHIS boss gave contracts to the tune of several millions of naira to his daughter and his private hospital in the agency he is heading, while the acting Career Head in the Primary Health Care lied on oath when she falsely denied knowledge of all contracts of infrastructures and supplies in the PHCs, resorting to bulk-passing and blame trading.”

