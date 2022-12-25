Adeleke defends rice distribution in Osun, charges Nigerians to elect credible leaders in 2023

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on Sunday defended the recent distribution of rice to wards in the state.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun had accused Adeleke of spending public funds to buy rice for members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

However, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Olawale Rasheed, to rejoice with Christians on Christmas celebration, the governor said the exercise was aimed at alleviating the suffering of people in the state.

He charged Nigerians to elect leaders who are passionate about the country in 2023.

The statement read: “As I rejoice with our people, I have directed the rice distribution committees in all 332 wards to ensure equity and transparency. The members are drawn from all interest groups and the committee must ensure the materials get to the intended beneficiaries.

“This season is another opportunity to rededicate ourselves to the true teachings of Jesus Christ, which has love at its heart. In love, we will have no trouble enduring each others’ differences and live in harmony, which holds the key to prosperity.

“As much as I share in the joy that comes with the period, may I indulge us not to forget the very essence of the celebration, and in that regard, ensure we use the occasion to bond with our neighbours and more, help the needy.

“Just as the birth of Jesus Christ opened up a new chapter for mankind, I want to assure the Osun people of my administration’s commitment to improving their situation by making sure available resources count for their good.

“Ours will be a listening government and will be driven by the sole objectives of moving this state forward. We will deliver on the promise of increasing the state’s GDP through the execution of industrialisation for export; making our education skill-based, extending healthcare to all; transforming Osun into a cultural tourism centre; empowering our youth; caring for workers, and being honest with governance.

“As it will be the will of the Lord, we shall celebrate the season in peace and prosperity. For 2023, we must be prepared to elect good leaders, that will complement the efforts of my government in bringing good dividends of democracy to you.”

