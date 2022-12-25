Umahi fines APC N5m for disobeying orders on election campaigns

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has ordered the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to pay a fine of N5 million for breaching the provisions of the state’s Executive Order 3 of 2022.

Umahi had in November signed Executive Order 3 which prohibits political parties from using public places including schools, parks, and markets among others for political activities without obtaining clearance from the state government.

The order also prohibits political parties from pasting posters on critical infrastructure without clearance from the state government.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, in Abakaliki, the governor expressed disappointment at APC for continuously pasting posters on electric poles, meridians, concrete roads, and flyovers in the state.



The statement read: “These parties include the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the Labour Party (LP), and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“When APC flagged off its presidential and governorship campaigns in the state, it littered the infrastructures with posters and that made other political parties follow suit.

“Most of the critical infrastructure has been littered with posters against the laws of the state government and the Executive Order regarding the pasting of posters and billboards.”

Umahi, according to the statement, decided to fine his party to serve as a deterrent to others.

“The party is thus fined N5 million for contravening the law and the Executive Order.

“The APC must pay the money to the state’s Internally Generated Revenue account and obtain a receipt.

“The party should publish the payment in all media platforms including social media before December 31 or risk paying a default fee of N50 million,” the statement added.

