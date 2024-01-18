Osun govt sacks three traditional rulers, orders fresh process

The Osun State government has sacked three traditional rulers in the state.

The affected monarchs are the Aree of Iree, Oba Ademola Raphael, Owa of Igbajo, Oba Gboyegba Famoodun, and Akinrun of Ikirun, Oba Olalekan Akadiri.

In a statement issued on Thursday by the state’s Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, the government nullified the selection processes that produced Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo respectively.

It also declared the stool of Akinrun of Ikirun vacant pending the ruling of the Court of Appeal on the matter.

The government decisions, according to the statement, were contained in six White Papers on various committees set up by Governor Ademola Adelek in November 2022.

The statement read: “By the report of the White Paper, all previous steps taken concerning the installation of Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo stands nullified. And that the all-inclusive selection process (es) for a new Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo, respectively, should commence immediately.

“Specifically on Aree of Iree Chieftaincy, the substantive chiefs are enjoined to withdraw their suit before the court to allow for the commencement of the selection process in line with due process and tradition.

“And on the stool of Owa of Igbajo, the White Paper nullified the previous selection process which produced Prince Gboyega Famodun and directed an all-inclusive selection process for a new Owa nominee.

“On the disputed Akirun stool, the White Paper directed that the parties await the outcome of the case before the Court of Appeal. And that the stool remains vacant.”

