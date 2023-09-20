News
Yoruba Obas insist Obasanjo must apologise publicly
Royal fathers in Yoruba land under the auspices of Yoruba Obas Forum (YOF), have insisted on a public apology from former President Olusegun Obasanjo for allegedly denigrating traditional rulers at an event in Iseyin, Oyo State, last Friday.
At the event, the ex-President had berated the monarchs for refusing to stand up to welcome the state Governor, Seyi Makinde, saying the action of the royal fathers was a disrespect for the office of the governor whom he said was above the monarchs.
In the heat of condemnation that has trailed the comments and the subsequent fallout, the YOF comprising of royal fathers from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara and Kogi States, in a statement on Tuesday, insists that Obasanjo must apologise publicly for insulting the Oyo monarchs.
In a statement jointly issued on Tuesday in Osogbo, Osun State, by its President, Oba Samuel Adeoye, who is the Molokun of Atijere in Ondo State, and the General Secretary, Oba Abdulrasaq Abioye, the Olukotun of Ikotun-Ile in Kwara State, the royal fathers said Obasanjo’s outburst was an “affront and an intentional desecration of revered traditional stools in Yorubaland.”
Read also: Obasanjo disowns wife for apologising to Yoruba monarchs
“On behalf of the entire Yoruba Obas, we are using this medium to call upon the former President of Nigeria (Obasanjo) to immediately apologise to monarchs from Oke-Ogun zone for his undeserved remarks over his claim that they failed to stand up when the governor (Makinde) and himself climbed the podium at the inauguration of LAUTECH’s College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin,” the statement reads.
“The Forum also noted that even if the Obas at the occasion acted in breach of The Act of Precedence of 1999, Obasanjo should have noted it in his speech rather than scolding them like pupils or military recruits.
“We think respect should be earned, not demanded. An injury to one is an injury to all. Yoruba traditional institution is not like a military setup that anyone can command at will.
“We condemn this act by Obasanjo and we call for his public apology to all the disgraced Obas and the entire Yoruba people by extension without further delay,” the Obas said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...